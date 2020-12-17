ValuEngine Upgrades Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Savara in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Savara by 108.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Savara by 134,158.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Savara by 121.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 191,652 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

