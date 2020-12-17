ValuEngine Downgrades Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) to Buy

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genfit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GNFT stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 38,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,915. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

