Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. 3,710,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,336,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $339.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 124.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

