Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading 7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Utz Brands traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 1,223,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 702,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.