Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $58.17 million and $3.76 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00397089 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00023898 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

