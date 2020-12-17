Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $59.39 million and $4.74 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00059404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00370896 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Utrust is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

