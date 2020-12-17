Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Releases Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

