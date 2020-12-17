Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

