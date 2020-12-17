Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.64 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00019267 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00371912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OOOBTC, IDAX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.