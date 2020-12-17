Universa (UTNP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.57 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $54,076.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Universa has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00394134 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

