United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.85–0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.57.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,145,663. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Cfra raised United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

