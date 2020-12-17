United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Shares Up 20.6%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) shot up 20.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL)

United States Basketball League, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and managing a professional basketball league, the United States Basketball League in the United States. It focuses on exploring strategic alternatives. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Milford, Connecticut.

