United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 1,284,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 914,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.