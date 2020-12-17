United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) & Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Head to Head Analysis

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get United Bancshares alerts:

This table compares United Bancshares and Lifestore Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $52.87 million 1.55 $10.66 million N/A N/A Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Bancshares and Lifestore Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 22.56% 13.69% 1.45% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United Bancshares beats Lifestore Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. The company operates seventeen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.