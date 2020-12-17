UniLayer 24-Hour Volume Reaches $491,429.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $491,429.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00132848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00787634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00166068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00389867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00125751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00078200 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

