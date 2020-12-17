Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Achieves $26.19 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $26.19 million and $19.87 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for $10.31 or 0.00045603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000132 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,540,016 tokens. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

