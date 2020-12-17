UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €10.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.32 ($10.96).

Get UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) alerts:

UniCredit S.p.A. has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.