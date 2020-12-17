UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

UDR has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $38.39. 1,655,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,528. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.