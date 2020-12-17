UChain (UCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,539.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One UChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and UEX. In the last week, UChain has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $12,641.55 and $6,539.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00140984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00826083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00169189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00402543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00131448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00082222 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

