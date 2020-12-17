UChain (UCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,014.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 94.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 179% against the US dollar. One UChain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. UChain has a total market capitalization of $24,441.02 and $9,014.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00131979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00784015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00164982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00385745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077523 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

