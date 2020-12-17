U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Up 5.2%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $118.34. Approximately 124,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 111,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91.
In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $104,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $519,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,301,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.
About U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
