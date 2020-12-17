U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Up 5.2%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $118.34. Approximately 124,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 111,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $104,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $519,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,301,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

