TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bibox. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

