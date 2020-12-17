TTC Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex and Bibox. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00375573 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023557 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

