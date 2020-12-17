TrustToken (TRU) Market Cap Reaches $37.00 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $37.00 million and approximately $977,027.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00139575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00819119 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00167504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00401456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00130897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00081491 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

TrustToken Token Trading

TrustToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

