TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $274.58 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, WazirX, Binance and Bittrex. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $274.58 million and approximately $97.79 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Binance, Bitso, Koinex, Upbit, Kyber Network, Crex24, IDEX, Cryptopia, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

