TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Cap Tops $274.80 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $274.80 million and $115.95 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, WazirX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HBUS, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, HitBTC, Kyber Network, WazirX, Binance, Koinex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Bitso, IDEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.