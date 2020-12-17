TrueFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00164915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00385910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.