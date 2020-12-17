Tripio (TRIO) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $583,210.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00402746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

