Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Trinseo has raised its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE TSE traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.84. 700,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $982,180 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

