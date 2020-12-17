Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.84. Approximately 703,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 577,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $982,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trinseo by 44.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 312.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

