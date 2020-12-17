TRAXIA (TM2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143.00

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $11,715.75 and approximately $143.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00142257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00836690 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00170716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00132997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00083203 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

