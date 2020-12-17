Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.15

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 367141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTRX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,670. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 121.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

