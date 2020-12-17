Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

RTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,670. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTRX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,277. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

