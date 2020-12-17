TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 9.9%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price traded down 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. 4,310,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,530,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

TRXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransEnterix by 377.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $29,000.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

