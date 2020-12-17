Tracy Faber Sells 546 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,645. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McKesson by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

