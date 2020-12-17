Tracy Faber Sells 546 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,645. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McKesson by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.