Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.70

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and traded as high as $74.03. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

