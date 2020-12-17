Todd M. Cleveland Sells 3,506 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. 192,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,140. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

