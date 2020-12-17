Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.47. 855,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 690,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
