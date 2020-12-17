Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.47. 855,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 690,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

