Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.40. Tiptree shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 140,592 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Tiptree alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,992.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,572,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,433,112.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $293,052 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 568.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tiptree by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tiptree by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.