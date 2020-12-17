Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 14.9%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) fell 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03. 23,169,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,529% from the average session volume of 638,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

