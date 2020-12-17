ThoreNext 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,195.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $5,195.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00139575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00819119 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00167504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00401456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00130897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00081491 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

