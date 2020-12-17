THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.85. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 9,785,627 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

