Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.37 and last traded at $97.33. 750,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 966,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 104,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

