Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $156,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00.

Shares of YMAB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 268,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

