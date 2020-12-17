Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,428 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.93. 607,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

