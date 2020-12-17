Theta Fuel 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.03 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $81.94 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00044880 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.