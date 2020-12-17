The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TTC opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

