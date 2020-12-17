The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.15. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 11,825 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $93.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of The ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.