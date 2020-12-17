The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The New York Times has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.83. 994,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,470. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

