The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Michaels Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

